Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.39.

A number of research firms have commented on CYXT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CYXT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

