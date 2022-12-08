Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 30910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Cypress Development Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.60 million and a P/E ratio of -38.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald George Myers sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$36,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,625. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,200 in the last three months.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

