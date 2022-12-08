Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 122,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 45,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

