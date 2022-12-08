CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 74,216 shares.The stock last traded at $113.97 and had previously closed at $112.53.

UAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

