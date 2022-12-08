CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 74,216 shares.The stock last traded at $113.97 and had previously closed at $112.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of CVR Partners
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Partners (UAN)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.