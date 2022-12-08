CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.93. 27,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 755,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVI. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 103,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 660,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 161,318 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.