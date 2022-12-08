Critical Analysis: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) vs. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nutanix and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 6 0 2.60 CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.15%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Nutanix.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Nutanix has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nutanix and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.58 billion 4.33 -$797.54 million ($2.13) -14.15 CareCloud $139.60 million 0.36 $2.84 million ($0.45) -7.29

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -29.15% N/A -16.21% CareCloud 3.20% 4.54% 3.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareCloud beats Nutanix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters. It also provides Nutanix Cloud Platform that provides management, capacity planning, operational analytics, automated remediation, self-service, and one-click administration; cloud governance; and automation services that streamline application lifecycle management, provide self-service for infrastructure and applications, and deliver multicloud orchestration. In addition, the company offers Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade NFS and SMB files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Data Lens, a data security governance solution; Nutanix database service that provides automated database management to simplify database administration and to manage database copies; and Nutanix Frame, a desktop-as-a-service product to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users. Further, it provides product support, and consulting and implementation services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

