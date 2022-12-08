Creditcoin Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $81.92 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.