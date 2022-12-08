Creditcoin Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $81.92 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013022 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
