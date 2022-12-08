Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.3 %

CBRL stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $139.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

