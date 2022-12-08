Cowen Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $369.14.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $371.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

