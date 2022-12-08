Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 35,000,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coupang stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

