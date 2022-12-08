Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $143.72 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $143.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $9.59 or 0.00057016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00078652 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001330 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009966 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024746 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
