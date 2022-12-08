Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$12.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COO stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.43. 343,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.94. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $388.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

