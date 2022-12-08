Contrasting Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) & Its Rivals

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lisata Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.89, indicating that their average share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors 32 248 371 32 2.59

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lisata Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.86%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Lisata Therapeutics Competitors -2,169.68% -132.55% -27.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A -$27.47 million -0.27 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors $2.97 billion $132.19 million 9.47

Lisata Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics competitors beat Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

