Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $14,496.55 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 108.4% against the US dollar.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

