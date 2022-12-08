ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.90 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $125.53 million and approximately $38.90 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00507441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.79 or 0.30331257 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

