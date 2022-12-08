ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.90 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $125.53 million and approximately $38.90 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00507441 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.79 or 0.30331257 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
