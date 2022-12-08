Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
