Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

