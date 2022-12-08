CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Shares Up 1%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.66 ($39.64) and last traded at €37.58 ($39.56). 48,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.20 ($39.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.