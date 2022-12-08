Compound One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.02 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $38.62 or 0.00224636 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $280.64 million and $18.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00121566 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.21478797 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $24,956,971.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

