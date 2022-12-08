Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993 ($24.30).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.66) to GBX 1,990 ($24.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.39) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.61) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,892.50 ($23.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £33.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,003.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,836.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,830.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,479.50 ($18.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.03).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

In related news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.95), for a total value of £121,752 ($148,459.94). In other news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.95), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($148,459.94). Also, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.59) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,986.71).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

