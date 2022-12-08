Comparing Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) & Its Peers

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pear Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -8.45 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.18

Analyst Ratings

Pear Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pear Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 275 0 2.65

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 236.02%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

