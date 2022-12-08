Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) PT Lowered to €21.90

Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Societe Generale from €22.20 ($23.37) to €21.90 ($23.05) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie des Alpes from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Compagnie des Alpes alerts:

Compagnie des Alpes Price Performance

CLPIF stock remained flat at $16.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Compagnie des Alpes has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Compagnie des Alpes Company Profile

Compagnie des Alpes SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates leisure facilities. It operates through Ski Areas, Leisure Parks, and Holdings and Supports segments. The Ski Areas segment operates ski lifts; and equips, maintains, and operates ski areas, as well as maintains ski runs and trails. It also sells land to real-estate developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie des Alpes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie des Alpes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.