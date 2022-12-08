Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) PT Lowered to €21.90

Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Societe Generale from €22.20 ($23.37) to €21.90 ($23.05) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie des Alpes from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Compagnie des Alpes Price Performance
CLPIF stock remained flat at $16.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Compagnie des Alpes has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.
Compagnie des Alpes Company Profile
Compagnie des Alpes SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates leisure facilities. It operates through Ski Areas, Leisure Parks, and Holdings and Supports segments. The Ski Areas segment operates ski lifts; and equips, maintains, and operates ski areas, as well as maintains ski runs and trails. It also sells land to real-estate developers.
