Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $1,722,392.91 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $946.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $734.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
