Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $1,722,392.91 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $946.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $734.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

