Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $379,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

