Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $329,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.