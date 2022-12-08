Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

