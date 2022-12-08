Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

CL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 3,966,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,688. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

