Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.17

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.17 and traded as high as C$63.50. Cogeco shares last traded at C$61.21, with a volume of 8,363 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$951.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

