Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 136,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,460 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

