Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 312,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 1.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,153 shares of company stock valued at $112,880 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.