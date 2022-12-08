Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 9,303 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $355,000. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NEE stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

