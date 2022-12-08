Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.52. 22,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,197. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

