Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 112.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $834.73. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,219. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $796.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

