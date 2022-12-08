Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.7% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $686.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,388. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

