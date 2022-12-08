Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.67 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.91. 24,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,098. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

