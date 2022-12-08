Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.63. 10,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $190.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.58.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

