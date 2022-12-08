Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.86. 10,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

