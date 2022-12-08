Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

SYK stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.07. 25,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

