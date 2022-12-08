Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,192 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,381,000 after buying an additional 88,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 27,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,260. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

