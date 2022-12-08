Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,855 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

