Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG traded up $14.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $624.30. 6,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,840. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $578.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.