Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Holdings Lifted by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,383 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKEL. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,337,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after acquiring an additional 508,360 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440,937 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,265,000 after purchasing an additional 371,104 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 768,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 167,470 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEL traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

