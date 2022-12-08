Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $199.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.43.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.01. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

