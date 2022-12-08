Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 5,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

