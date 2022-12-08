Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $187.70 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $187.70 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $6.91 or 0.00040802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

