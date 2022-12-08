Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,010,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the second quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 5,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 732,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.