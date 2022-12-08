Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $90.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers International Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Stock Up 0.8 %

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

