Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $99,718.30 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 968,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,599. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.