Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $99,718.30 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CPRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 968,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,599. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $18.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.