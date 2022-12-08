Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

CASY stock opened at $246.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $210.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 2.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

