Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $246.95 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $248.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.76.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

