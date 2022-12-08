Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,747. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

